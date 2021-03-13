Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

