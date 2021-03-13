Signaturefd LLC Buys 501 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,822,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

U stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

