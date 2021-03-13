Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,074,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

