Signaturefd LLC Acquires 295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,637,000.

SCZ stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

