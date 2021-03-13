Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 389,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

