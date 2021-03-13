Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SRRA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Earnings History for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

