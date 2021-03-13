Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SRRA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

