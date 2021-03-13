Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.74. 489,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 671,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

