Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.74. 489,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 671,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
