Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $6.88. Sientra shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 17,352 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

