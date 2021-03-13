Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

