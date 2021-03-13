Sidoti Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.97. 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

