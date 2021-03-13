SI-BONE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SI-BONE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.39 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

