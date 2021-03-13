Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Drops By 64.1%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 11th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xiaobai Maimai stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,162. Xiaobai Maimai has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

