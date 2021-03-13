Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Increases By 135.3%

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
