Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Increases By 135.3%

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

