Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Increases By 82.8%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the February 11th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $8.77 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 104.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 172.5% in the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.