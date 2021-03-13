Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Decreases By 49.9%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 11th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTSI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

