Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Grows By 578.6%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a growth of 578.6% from the February 11th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.6 days.

Shares of TOSBF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

