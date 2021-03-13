Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Declines By 60.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEZNY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,565. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

