Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Grows By 233.3%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 0.57.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

