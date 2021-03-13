Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Grows By 233.3%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechPrecision stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 0.57.
About TechPrecision
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.