Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Increases By 328.3%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the February 11th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

