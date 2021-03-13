Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 120.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SPKKY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.60%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

