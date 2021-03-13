Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Expands By 83.3%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of DBDR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

