Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Expands By 393.3%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. Recharge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

