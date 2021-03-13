Short Interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Drops By 64.2%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

