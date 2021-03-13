Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Rises By 175.8%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the February 11th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

A number of research firms have commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.