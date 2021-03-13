Short Interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Grows By 144.0%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the February 11th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

ONDS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 278,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Ondas has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

