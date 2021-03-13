Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 419.0%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 419.0% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NRDBY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.