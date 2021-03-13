Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 87.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

