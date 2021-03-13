Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Rises By 318.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a growth of 318.5% from the February 11th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,415.0 days.

MICCF traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

