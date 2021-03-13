Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases By 333.2%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 333.2% from the February 11th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,215,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

