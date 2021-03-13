Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Expands By 600.0%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 9,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

