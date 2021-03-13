Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Expands By 600.0%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 9,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

