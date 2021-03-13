Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Decreases By 62.2%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the February 11th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,443. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

