Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 48.2%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.