Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 48.2%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

