Short Interest in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) Rises By 133.3%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LACQU stock remained flat at $$14.55 on Friday. Leisure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

