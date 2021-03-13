Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Decreases By 76.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IBTD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

