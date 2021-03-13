Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Declines By 73.3%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 11th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 142,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.