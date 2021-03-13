Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Declines By 65.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

