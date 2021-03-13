Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases By 141.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ISDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

