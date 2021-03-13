Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Grows By 125.5%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the February 11th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

