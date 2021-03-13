Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 83.3%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

