Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Expands By 400.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $15.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

