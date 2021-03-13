Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Expands By 112.6%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 11th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $$5.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $6.10.
About Global Fashion Group
