Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Expands By 112.6%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 11th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $$5.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

