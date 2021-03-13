Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Expands By 123.9%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

