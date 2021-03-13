Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Expands By 123.9%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
