Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 59.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 11th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

