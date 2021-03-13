Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 1,084.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 1,084.1% from the February 11th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,851. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

