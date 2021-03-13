Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 103.1%

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.