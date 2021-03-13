Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 103.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

