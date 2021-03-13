Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases By 362.3%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 362.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KTF opened at $11.49 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

