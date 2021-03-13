Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 60.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSCSY shares. Mizuho cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

