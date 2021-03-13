Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 74.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DFMTF stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,547. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.
Defense Metals Company Profile
