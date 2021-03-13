Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 74.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFMTF stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,547. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.