Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Increases By 372.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY opened at $48.24 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

