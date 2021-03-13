Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Grows By 158.8%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLOK stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
About Cipherloc
