Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Grows By 158.8%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLOK stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.